Alongside the vaccination drive launched by the Centre and states for citizens aged between 18 and 44 years, Reliance launched an inoculation drive "R-Suraksha" for its employees and their family members from 1 May.

While over 3.30 lakh employees and family members have already been vaccinated with first shot, the group aims to give the first dose to all beneficiaries by 15 June.

The group plans to fully vaccinate over 1.3 million employees, associates, partners (such as BP and Google) and their family members in 880 cities across the country at no cost. The initiative also covers family members of employees, which includes spouses, parents, grandparents, parents-in-law, eligible children and siblings. The conglomerate has also extended the vaccination programme to retired employees and their family members.

This vaccination programme, which is part of government’s workplace vaccination policy, will be delivered at RIL’s Occupational Health Centers (OHC) at Jamnagar, Vadodara, Hazira, Dahej, Patalganga, Nagothane, Kanikada, Gadimoga, Sahdol, Barabanki, Hosphiyarpur, Reliance hospitals and partner hospitals such as Apollo, Max and Manipal.

All eligible employees and their family members will need to register on the Cowin platform after which they can book slots on RIL’s online healthcare platform Jio Healthhub for their chosen location.

India started the first phase of the nationwide immunisation programme on 16 January covering an estimated three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers. The drive was gradually expanded to first include those above 60 years of age and then those aged between 45 and 60 but with comorbidities.