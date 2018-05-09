Registration for undergraduate courses in Telangana to begin through DOST tomorrow; register at dost.cgg.gov.in

The registration for Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) will begin from tomorrow. DOST is the portal for admission to undergraduate courses in Telangana.

The notification regarding the registration process was issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday, reported The Times of India.

"Last year, admission process was linked to biometric system. For the ensuing academic year, we have linked Aadhaar card details of students with the admission process. Through Aadhaar number, if a student confirms a seat in an engineering course, then the seat blocked by him/her in DOST will automatically be cancelled," the report quoted Navin Mittal, commissioner of Telangana collegiate education department, as saying.

The registration for degree admission will be held at official website dost.cgg.gov.in. According to NDTV, the first seat allotment list will be released on 4 June while the lists after that will be released on 19 and 30 June.

Online admissions for Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University will be held through DOST.

Although the registration process will end on 26 May, candidates can register with a late fee of Rs 400 from 27 to 29 May, reported Telangana Today. Candidates can also put in their choice of college and courses from 10 to 26 May. Certificate verification for special category candidates will be held on 28, 29 and 30 May.