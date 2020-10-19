Registration for round 1 of UPSEE 2020 counselling begins; enroll at upsee.nic.in by 22 October

Candidates will have to upload their UPSEE 2020 rank card, admit card, Class 10 and class 12 certificates and mark sheet, domicile certificate, character certificate, category certificate (if applicable) and pay the applicable fee.

The registration for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 counselling started on Monday (19 October). As per the schedule released by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), candidates can register at website - upsee.nic.in for the round 1 counselling till 22 October.

According to a report by The Times of India, the document verification process will be held between 20 to 23 October. Online choice locking for round 1 will be from 20 to 26 October.

The first round seat allotment will be released on 26 October and candidates can freeze or float the allotment between 26 to 29 October. To confirm the seat allotted, candidates will have to pay a fee between 26 to 29 October.

As per a report by Scroll, there will be a total of six rounds of allotment. The counselling process will continue till 5 December.

Candidates are required to go through the counselling instructions carefully before continuing to fill the application.

A report by Careers 360 said that candidates will be required to upload their UPSEE 2020 rank card, admit card, Class 10 and class 12 certificate and mark sheet, domicile certificate, character certificate, category certificate (if applicable) and pay the applicable fee.

Candidates who have passed qualifying exam from outside Uttar Pradesh will be required to upload their parent's domicile certificate.

Steps to register for UPSEE 2020 round 1 counselling:

Step 1: Log on to UPSEE official website - upsee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Online Registration Round-1."

Step 3: Enter your roll number, password, and other credentials to log in.

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload scanned copy of your documents.

Step 5: Pay the required counselling fee.

Here is the direct link to register.

On 12 October, AKTU declared the UPSEE 2020 result on its official website. Of over 1.15 lakh students registered for the entrance exam, around 71 percent reportedly appeared for the test on 11 August.

UPSEE is conducted for admission to engineering, pharma, and architecture courses offered by colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.