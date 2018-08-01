REET Result 2018: Level 2 scores declared; check your grades at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the results of REET Level 2 examinations. The results are available on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to The Indian Express, the Rajasthan High Court had earlier today lifted the ban on the declaration of REET results and directed the education board to begin the recruitment process soon.

Justice VS Siradhana quashed the petition and instructed the BSER to announce the results soon and conduct the recruitment process accordingly. The court had also issued notices to the principal secretary of education and secretary of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

How to check the results:

- Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

- Click on the "REET 2017 Result (Level-2)" link on the homepage.

- On the next page, enter your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YY format).

- Click on the "Submit" button.

- Check your results, and save the scores for further reference.

Other details and recruitment formalities based on REET Level 1 and REET Level 2 results will be announced by the Rajasthan Board later.

According to NDTV, more than 9.34 lakh candidates appeared for the REET exam which was conducted in February. The board conducted the REET level 2 exams in two parts. The REET exam is conducted to decide the eligibility or teachers for recruitment in schools in Rajasthan.