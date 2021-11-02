The name of candidate, date of birth, category of applicant, roll number, registration number, qualification status, subject-wise marks and total marks are some of the details that have been mentioned on the REET 2021 scorecards.

The final results of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) have been put out by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) today, 2 November, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2021 examination can check their scores by visiting the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reetbser21.com.

The topper for REET 2021 level I exams are Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi from Ajmer and Govind Soni from Udaipur. For level II exams, the toppers were Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand, according to Hindustan Times.

Applicants should note that the Board has declared the results for both level I and level II. To know their qualifying status, candidates should use their roll number and date of birth.

Steps on how to check REET Result 2021:

Go to the official website

Search and click on the REET link that is available on the home page. Following that, go to REET Result 2021 and click on it

Applicants need to enter the login details and click on submit.

After providing all details, within a few seconds, the results will be displayed on the screen

Kindly, check the result properly and download the page

Take and keep a hard copy of the same for future use

Direct link for REET Result 2021

The name of candidate, date of birth, category of applicant, roll number, registration number, qualification status, subject-wise marks and total marks are some of the details that have been mentioned on the REET 2021 scorecards.

As per the schedule, the REET 2021 was conducted on 26 September, 2021. The test was held keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols for candidates and examiners involved.

For the unversed, the REET 2021 examination was held to recruit 31,000 Grade III teachers in the state. This year, according to official data, around 16 lakh candidates took part in the eligibility examination. Furthermore, the answer key was released by the Board on 26 October, 2021 for candidates to get an idea about the scores.

For more related information and details, candidates can check the official website of REET.