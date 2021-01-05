REET 2021: RBSE releases notification at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; applications begin from 11 Jan

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021.

The application process for REET 2021 will begin 11 January and go on till midnight of 8 February.

According to Indian Express, there are two exams that are held for REET. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5, while those who clear paper 2, will be eligible to teach from Classes 6 to 8.

The report further adds that applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 550 if they wish to appear for only one exam. Those who wish to appear for both papers, will have to pay Rs 750.

According to The Times of India, this year, the Rajasthan government has announced major changes in the REET exam for teachers' recruitment. As per new rules, only Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) holders are allowed to appear in REET Level-1 exams.

In an interaction with the publication, state education minister Govind Singh Dostara said that in a bid to give preference to state students, there will be more questions related to Rajasthan.

The state education minister has further stated that REET score will constitute 90 percent of the weightage against 70 percent in the old scheme. The remaining 10 percent will be evaluated on the basis of scores at graduate and board scores.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, a candidate must have Graduation and BEd Degree with 50 percent marks or equivalent from a recognised university.

As per the official notification, here are the important dates.

11 January: Commencement of submission of online application.

8 February: Last date for submission of online application.

11 January to 4 February: Application Fee submission date.

14 April: Admit Card Download Date.

25 April: Exam Date.