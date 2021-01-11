REET 2021: Apply for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in till 8 Feb

New rules announced by the Rajasthan government allow only Basic School Teaching Certificate holders to sit for the Level- 1 exam of REET 2021.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has opened the application window for candidates seeking to appear in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2021. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are advised to visit the official website of the state education board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and fill in their application forms.

The last date to submit the forms for the recruitment exam is 8 February. The report also cited the new rules announced by the Rajasthan government which allow only Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) holders to sit for the Level- 1 exam of REET 2021.

In a bid to employ about 31,000 job seekers of the state in the education department, the REET 2021 is being conducted. As per the board, the recruitment test is scheduled to be held on 25 April. The exam is being organised for the first time since 2018.

Follow these steps to apply for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers:

Step 1: Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the REET 2021 notification on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a registration page

Step 4: Click on the link that reads: ‘Register & Generate Fee Challan For REET-2021'

Step 5: fill in the personal and educational details as required in the spaces of the registration process

Step 6: remember to note down your username and password for future use

Step 7: Select a payment option, select bank and complete the payment

Step 8: Go on to fill the application form

Step 9: Keep a print out of the filled form for reference

Here is the direct link to check details and fill up the application form for REET 2021

The weightage of the exam has been changed this year. Now, 90 percent score of a candidate will be derived from their REET score and the rest 10 percent weightage will be calculated from the scores at the graduate and board levels.