REET 2021: Admit Card released on reetbser21.com; check direct link here

The exam is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021

The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 were released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER). Candidates who applied for the REET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of BSER at https://reetbser21.com.

As per the latest schedule, the REET 2021 examination is planned to be held on 26 September, after being postponed several times by the BSER.

This year, over 11 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the recruitment examination, which will be conducted for 31,000 vacancies for Grade 3 teachers in the state. Meanwhile, the board has informed that it is mandatory for all candidates to bring the REET admit card to the exam hall.

Simple steps for candidates to download REET hall tickets 2021:

- Go to the official website at https://reetbser21.com

- Search for "Print admit card for REET 2021" link that is given on the homepage and click on it

- To avail the hall ticket, candidate need to enter their login details and hit on submit

- Within a few seconds, the REET admit card 2021 will appear on the screen.

- Finally, download REET hall ticket and keep a print out of the same for future use or reference

Check direct link to download admit card: https://reetbser21.com/ReETfoRm2021/index.html

After downloading the admit card, applicants are requested to check the facts including personal details, name of the candidate, and subjects opted. Candidates should also ensure that every detail is correctly mentioned and the admit card is error-free.

If any aspirant faces any kind of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the concerned authority and get it rectified as soon as possible.

For the unversed, the REET exam consists of two papers. The first paper is for those aspirants who would like to teach Class I to V. The second paper is for those applicants who are interested in teaching Class VI to VIII.

The REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 20 June, before being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.