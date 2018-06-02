REET 2018: Cut-off list for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers released; check on education.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer, released the cut-off marks for Level 2 Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) on Saturday. Candidates can check the cut- off list on education.rajasthan.gov.in, the board's official website.

The exam was conducted on 11 February, 2018 in two shifts — morning and evening. The REET paper for the morning shift was from 10.00 am till 12.30 pm, while the exam for the evening shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm, said Times of India.

The BSER conducted the exams for selection of candidates as government school teachers. The morning exam was for candidates wishing to teach students from Class 6 to Class 8 and the evening exam was conducted for candidates wishing to teach Class 1 to Class 5, reported Times Now.

The minimum passing marks for the REET examination is 60, while for candidates from Schedule Tribes the passing percentage is 36, according to official notifications.

Candidates who come under the cut-off list will get REET certificates which will be valid for three years. But a candidate would have to re-appear if they are unable to secure a job during this period as the certificate would be deemed invalid, said Times Now.