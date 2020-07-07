Reduced rainfall activity expected over west coast in next 24-48 hrs; IMD predicts strong winds over Arabian Sea

The meteorological department said winds measuring 50-60 kmph are likely over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea. Wind speeds of 45-55 kmph likely over northwest, east-central, and northeast of the sea.

Mumbai: The forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that in the next 24-48 hours, the west coast would receive less rainfall.

"The forecast for the next 24-48 hours indicates reduced rainfall activity over the west coast; intermittent intense spells," stated India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

According to the IMD, states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

The IMD further stated that strong winds winds measuring 50-60 kmph are likely over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea. Wind speeds of 45-55 kmph likely over northwest east-centrala and northeast of Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.