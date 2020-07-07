Reduced rainfall activity expected over west coast in next 24-48 hrs; IMD predicts strong winds over Arabian Sea
The meteorological department said winds measuring 50-60 kmph are likely over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea. Wind speeds of 45-55 kmph likely over northwest, east-central, and northeast of the sea.
Mumbai: The forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that in the next 24-48 hours, the west coast would receive less rainfall.
"The forecast for the next 24-48 hours indicates reduced rainfall activity over the west coast; intermittent intense spells," stated India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.
According to the IMD, states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.
The IMD further stated that strong winds winds measuring 50-60 kmph are likely over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea. Wind speeds of 45-55 kmph likely over northwest east-centrala and northeast of Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast.
The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Ex-Congress MLAs who crossed over to BJP likely to get ministerial berths
The initial 'mini' expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on 21 April with the induction of five ministers
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 'COVID-19 crisis worse than war of Mahabharata', Shiv Sena targets PM over India's response
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that the prime minister had expressed confidence in ending the battle against COVID-19 in 21 days, but it has been 'over 100 days and the crisis still persists'.
Assam flood claims 2 more lives, toll rises to 61; 10.75 lakh people affected in 18 districts, say officials
Barpeta remains the worst-hit district in Assam with over 6.33 lakh people affected by the flood, the the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its daily bulletin