Red-faced: How customs ‘lost’ 3 tonnes of tomatoes smuggled into India via Nepal

As tomatoes continue to bleed Indians red, they are now being smuggled from across the Nepal border to make a killing in Indian markets and bazaars.

After three tonnes of tomatoes were caught being sneaked illegally into India from Nepal in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district on July 7, an investigation has been launched not just into the smuggling bid, but also to probe how the tomatoes went missing after being seized by a joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

After being seized on July 7, valued at approximately Rs 4.8 lakh, they were handed over to customs officials for destruction. The rule book says perishable items seized must be destroyed within 24 hours.

It is now alleged that some customs officials released the consignment, only for it to be intercepted and seized by police again. The Lucknow headquarters of the customs department was later informed about this incident.

Aarti Saxena, the Customs Commissioner in Lucknow, confirmed that an investigation has been initiated, and six department officials stationed in the border area have been summoned to the headquarters.

The chain of events began on July 7, when two jeeps, each carrying 1.5 tonnes of tomatoes, were intercepted by an SSB team near the Nichlaul area of Maharajganj district.

The local police were then informed by the SSB, and a police team was dispatched to the location.

After inspection, the customs department was notified. An SSB official stated that goods not manufactured or prepared in Nepal are prohibited from entering India.

“In the past, we used to frequently seize Chinese apples,” the official added.

The official further explained that for perishable items, a duty must be paid, and a certified copy of payment must be presented for their entry into India.

“We can seize items like jewelry, foreign currency, and electronic items if they are purchased without paying duty,” stated Nichlaul SHO Anand Kumar Gupta.

He also mentioned that cigarettes and liquor are seized under the NDPS Act.

The customs department took possession of the consignment along with the vehicles.

On July 8, two more jeeps, each carrying 1.5 tonnes of tomatoes, were intercepted at the Samptiha police outpost in the Nautanwa area of the district.

Nautanwa SHO Satya Prakash Singh confirmed that the incident was recorded in their general diary, and senior police officials were notified.

The cost of tomatoes in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 160 per kilogram, whereas in Nepal, they are priced at around Rs 100 to Rs 110, equivalent to Rs 62 to Rs 69 in India.

Residents and traders from border areas often cross over to the other side to purchase daily necessities.

However, the district authorities have imposed a limit of goods worth a maximum of Rs 25,000 for such purchases.