Recruitment scam: National Defence Academy principal, four teachers booked by CBI after raids in Pune

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches in the prestigious NDA, Khadakwasla, Pune after registering a case against its principal Om Prakash Shukla and four faculty members for allegedly exaggerating academic records for appointment as teaching staff in the institute, officials said. Others booked with Shukla include Professor of political science in the National Defence Academy (NDA), Jagmohan Meher, Associate Professor (chemistry) Vanita Puri, Associate Professor (Mathematics) Rajeev Bansal and Head of Department (Chemistry) Maheswar Roy besides unidentified officials of the UPSC and HQ-Integrated defence Staff of the defence ministry, they said.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry in 2017 on the basis of allegations that 13 faculty members of the academy were appointed in spite of being ineligible.

"Searches are being conducted on Wednesday at the premises including office and residences of accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said in a statement. It was alleged that these academicians had secured their appointments in connivance with the unknown officials of the Union Public Service Commission and HQ-Integrated defence Staff (HQ-IDS) of the defence ministry.

The teaching posts on which these accused were appointed are civilian positions for which selection is done by the UPSC. On the recommendation of the UPSC, the defence ministry makes the appointment, they said.

During the course of the enquiry, the agency found that during the period 2007-08 and 2012-13, Shukla (who had joined as Professor now the Principal), Meher, Puri and Bansal and other unidentified faculty members allegedly got selected as teaching staff in the NDA without possessing mandatory teaching and research experience, the officials said.

After nearly an year-long enquiry, the CBI converted the PE into an FIR alleging that they had secured the positions on the basis of forged and false certificates indicating their experience and "exaggerated" Academic Performance Indicator (API) score, which was introduced as one of the qualifying parameter by the defence ministry in 2011 in addition to already existing educational qualifications and experience.

The API score is calculated on the basis of research publications, presentation of papers in seminars, training courses attended etc.

The agency has alleged Shukla not only claimed exaggerated API during his selection as professor and principal at the NDA, but also certified and sent to the UPSC inflated API score sheet of Meher during his selection as professor in 2012.

It is also alleged that officials of the UPSC handling the process did not verify or cross-check the API score sheet of Meher before shortlisting him for the interview and recommending his name to the defence ministry for selection.

Similar modus operandi was also allegedly adopted by Puri during her selection as Associate Professor in 2012 and her exaggerated API score was certified by Shukla and Roy. In the case of Bansal, Shukla endorsed inflated API scores which were not cross-checked by the UPSC officials, it alleged.