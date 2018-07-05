REAP 2018: First round tentative merit list to be released today, students can check rtu.ac.in for details

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) is expected to release the tentative merit list for the first round of the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process today (5 July). Students can check the results on the official website, rtu.ac.in.

The last date to raise objections in the merit list for the first round is 6 July. The final merit list for the first round will be declared on 7 July. The first round is only for candidates out of Rajasthan, ex-servicemen, PWD and KM (Kashmiri migrant) candidates.

Seat allotment for the first round for candidates out of Rajasthan will be done on 8 July and the last date for reporting to institutes based on the first round of allotment is 14 July.

Steps to check REAP 2018 1st allotment result 2018

- Go to the official website for RTU (rtu.ac.in)

- Click on the link 'REAP 2018'.

- Click on the notification for REAP 1st allotment results.

- Download the results and take a print of the same for further reference.

The seat allotment process of the first round will take place on 8 July. The second tentative merit list will be declared on 7 July and the last date to raise objections for the second list is 9 July. The final second merit list will be declared on 11 July. There will be a third round for candidates who apply for ‘upward movement,’ which will begin on 23 July.

Candidates will need to report at the allotted institute and carry original documents as follows: admit card, a copy of online application form, proof of nationality, voter ID card, Aadhaar, Class 12 mark sheet, Class 10 mark sheet and health certificate.

Students can check the revised schedule for the courses for BE/BTech on the official link given below –

http://www.reapraj.com/ReAp2018/PDF/Revised_Schedule_of%20Activity_for_REAP_2018_300618.pdf