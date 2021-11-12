Real estate group IREO's MD Lalit Goyal detained by ED in money laundering case
Goyal was stopped by immigration authorities on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International airport where he had arrived to take a flight to the US
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained the vice chairman and managing director of real estate group IREO in connection with a money laundering probe against him, officials said on Friday.
Goyal was stopped by immigration authorities on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on the basis of an ED look out circular.
He was supposed to take a flight to the US when his name was flagged, they said.
Officials said Goyal was questioned at the airport and detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the investigators of their Chandigarh office.
The businessman is being probed in relation with a money laundering case linked to alleged diversion of estimated $77 million of home buyers' funds, investments and shareholdings to some offshore entities.
His name also figured in the 'Pandora Papers' global leak of offshore funds.
Goyal and his legal team had earlier denied any illegalities on their part and have said no funds were diverted abroad in violation of laws.
