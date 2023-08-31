Ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir any time now, Centre tells Supreme Court

The central government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it is ready to conduct elections is Jammu and Kashmir any time now.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that till date the process of updating the voters list was on, which is substantially over now.

“Some part is remaining and the the Election Commission is on it,” added Mehta.

He informed the Supreme Court that there are three elections which are due.

“For the first time, the three-tier Panchayat Raj system has been introduced. First, elections would be for Panchayats. Leh Hill Development Council elections are already over and that for Kargil will be held in September,” said Mehta, adding, then there would be municipality elections and the Assembly elections.

Talking about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehta said terrorist-related instances have reduced by 45.2 per cent.

“I’m comparing 2018 situation with 2023 situation. Infiltration reduced by 90.2 per cent,” he added.

He said law and order-related incidents including stone pelting etc. have reduced by 97.2 per cent.

“These figures are all relevant for purpose of when to hold the elections. Security person casualty has reduced by 65.9 per cent. These are factors agencies would take into consideration for holding election in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehta said.

As far as the statehood is concerned, Mehta, during the hearing on Wednesday, had said that “exact timeline of returning the statehood is something that we can’t surely tell”.

“I’ve already made a statement but that apart, the statement of Home Minister on floor of Parliament – UT is a temporary thing, we’re dealing with an extremely extraordinary situation,” he said.

