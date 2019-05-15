RBSE declares Class 12 science, commerce results 2019; alternative ways to check Rajasthan board 12th scores

RBSE Result 2019 Declared | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 board exam results today (15 May) on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 12 exams. As a large number of students are likely to try to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. They can visit alternative websites to check their HS or Class 12 results while the glitch in the official website is being fixed.

Alternative websites:

rajresults.nic.in

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Go the website: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for Senior secondary result 2019 as per your stream.

Step 3: Log-in by entering your roll no as per your admit card and hit Submit.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of it.

examresults.net

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 result 2019

Step 1: Visit the website : examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Rajasthan

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘BSER results 2019’ according to your stream

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

SMS service

The board has also launched an SMS service for students to check their RBSE Class 12 results.

To check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2019 via SMS: Type RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

To check RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2019: Type RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

For RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2019: Type RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

