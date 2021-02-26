RBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams from 6 May; check full schedule at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Board officials stated that RBSE will follow the COVID-19 guidelines set up by the state government during the board exams

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the exam dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year.

RBSE will be conducting the secondary and higher secondary exams at various centres from 6 May onwards and candidates set to appear in the board exams in 2021 are advised to visit the official website of the board to check the time table.

As per the exam schedule available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the RBSE Class 10 exam will go on till 27 May, whereas the last Class 12 exam will be on 29 May. While the first exam for Class 10 students would be English, Class 12 candidates will have to appear for Philosophy and Environmental Science as their first board exam.

The board delayed the exams by two months in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the board exams are held in the month of March. Board officials stated that RBSE will follow the COVID-19 guidelines set up by the state government during the board exams, if the situation demands the necessity of it at that time.

The board is arranging for more number of exam centres for maintaining social distancing and RBSE plans to declare the results by the end of June. Many boards, including CBSE, even reduced the syllabus this year to help students.

The board has also released the exam schedule for deaf and mute students online. While regular students will be appearing for the exams from 8.30 am till 11.45 am, the deaf and mute candidates will be given one extra hour for the test.

