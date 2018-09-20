RBSE Supplementary Exam 2018: Rajasthan Board likely to announce result soon on rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the results of the supplementary exam for classes 10 and 12 on Thursday or 22 September.

The result will be available on the official website of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in and two other portals, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inand rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE had released Class 10 board results on 11 June. While, Class 12 result for Science and Commerce was declared on 23 May, results for Humanities stream was out on 1 June, NDTV reported.

Here's how you can check your results:

- Go to RBSE official website: rajresults.nic.in

- Click on the link 'supplementary result'

- Enter your roll number and other details required.

- Click on 'submit' to view your result

According to The Times of India, in 2017, the supplementary results were declared on 19 September.