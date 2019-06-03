RBSE Result 2019 declared: Rajasthan board announcs Class 10 exam results; how to check score on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Result 2019 Declared| Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) has announced the RBSE Class 10 board examination results today (3 June) on its official website, reports said.

The results was declared on the board's official websites. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number as per your admit card and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students can also check their Rajasthan Class 10 scores on Firstpost by entering their details below:

Students must note that the link for 2019 RBSE Class 10 result might not be visible on the official websites currently. This year as many as 11.2 lakh students registered for RBSE Class 10 exams. In 2018, the RBSE released class 10 results on 10 June.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​