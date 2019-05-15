RBSE Result 2019 Declared: Rajasthan Board annoucnes Class 12 result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; steps to check results

RBSE Result 2019 Declared| Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) announced the results for RBSE Class 12 board examination for Science and Commerce streams today at 4 pm on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Students can check their RBSE Class 12 results on the official website of Rajasthan Board by following these steps:

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

In 2018, the RBSE result for Science and Commerce streams were announced on 23 May. The results for Arts stream were released on 1 June.

In case the official website is slow or unresponsive, students can also check their results through websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Other than the websites, students can also check their results via SMS service.

The board has also provided SMS service for students to check their RBSE Class 12 results

To check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2019 via SMS: Type RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

To check RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2019: Type RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

For RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2019: Type RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Rajasthan Board declares Class 12 exam results stream wise, so the Arts stream result is likely to be announced later.

RBSE conducted Class 12 examinations from 7 March to 2 April,2019 for more than 10 lakh students this year.

