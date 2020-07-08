RBSE Rajasthan board 12th Science Result 2020 declared on rajresults.nic.in; here's how to check score

Science stream students can visit official website rajresults.nic.in to check their RBSE Rajasthan 12th result

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Declared | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result for Class 12 Science stream at 4 pm today (Wednesday, 8 July) on official website rajresults.nic.in

The students can also check their results by entering their details in the following widget.

The Class 12 examination were scheduled to be held between 5 March and 3 April but were later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.

For the last 3 to 4 years, Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has been declaring the Class 12 science and commerce streams results together.

However, this year the board will be announcing the results of separately. The Class 12 science result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, while the dates for announcement of Class 12 commerce and arts stream result will be declared soon.

Students can follow the steps below to check their results on official website

Step 1: Go to the official website rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your RBSE Class 12 hall ticket/admit card

Step 4: The RBSE 12 science result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with subjects, individual score in each paper and total.

This year, more than 2.39 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 (Science) exam, reports said.