RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 97.36% of girls, 93.68% of boys clear commerce exams; no merit list, says board

RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: This year also, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 97.36 percent, while boys have obtained 93.68%. in the Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 12 commerce result 2020 today at 11.15 am, News18 reported. When declared, students can check results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here

Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Students can follow these steps to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020:

If RBSE's website is not opening or students are facing internet connectivity issues, they can also check their Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 via SMS service. For this, they need to type RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exams 2020 were to be held between 5 March and 3 April, but some papers were cancelled due to the nationwide coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The pending exams were conducted later in the month of June with keeping all safety protocols in place due to coronavirus outbreak.

In case a student fails in one or two subjects, then he/she will become eligible to sit for supplementary or compartment exams. The Rajasthan board usually conducts such exams between July to August. The dates of these exams are likelt to be announced after the result declaration.

A total of 36,551 students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Commerce stream board exam this year.

To clear the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams this year, all students have to get a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject.

Apart from the official website rajresults.nic.in, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

It is possible that the official website will get slow due to increased traffic. Owing to this, some students may have to wait for a few hours to check their results. However, there are other websites on which RBSE Class 12 results will be displayed.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 12 commerce result 2020 today at 11.15 am, News18 reported.

When declared, students can check results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

However, according to Indian Express, students can expect arts and commerce results by next week.

A board official told the newspaper, “The result of Class 12 arts and commerce will be announced first, following the secondary exam result. Both the results will be released this month.”

Over 9 lakh students appeared for the senior secondary exams.

Students can check their result by submitting their details in the Firstpost widget below:

Students can also follow these steps to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Students can obtain results through SMS by sending the message RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER to 56263.

The Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams were to be held from 5 March till 3 April, but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.

Results for the Rajasthan Board’s Science stream exams were announced last week, in which Yash Sharma emerged as the topper with 95.6 percent marks. 91.96 percent students cleared the exam.

In 2019, 91.42 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams. A total of 91.46 percent students cleared the commerce stream exams, and pass percentage in humanities touched 85.81 percent.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.