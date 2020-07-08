RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 declared: Here’s how to check your scores via SMS
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, declared the Class 12 Science result 2020 today (Wednesday, 8 July) at 4 pm on rajresults.nic.in
Students can check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science 2020 results online at the board's official website rajresults.nic.in.
Often students complain that websites get slow or do not open due to heavy page traffic. In this case, students can check their RBSE Class 12 science result via SMS.
To get Rajasthan board Class 12 science results 2020 on SMS, you will have to go to message/SMS option of your phone and type RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER. After this send the message to 56263.
Students can also check their Science stream result by going to the message option and typing RJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 5676750.
According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 9 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Rajasthan Board exams of which 2,39,800 students appeared for the science stream papers.
As per a report by Times Now, the RBSE Class 12 examinations began on 5 March. The exams were scheduled to end on 3 April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.
The Rajasthan Board for the last 3 to 4 years has been declaring the Class 12 science and commerce streams results together. However, this year the board will be announcing the Class 12 science result 2020 first and soon it is expected to declare Class 12 commerce stream result.
Here are steps to check RBSE Class 12 Science result 2020:
Step 1: Go to either of the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link that mentions RBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your RBSE Class 12 hall ticket/admit card
Step 4: The RBSE 12 science result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with subjects, individual score in each paper and total.
