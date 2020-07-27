RBSE Class 10 results 2020 Date: Rajasthan Board to declare scores tomorrow at 4 pm on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE class 10 results 2020 Date: To check the result via SMS, students can go to the message option on their phone and type RESULT<Space>RAJ10A<Space>ROLL NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

RBSE class 10 results 2020 Date: The Rajasthan board of secondary education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 board examination 2020 result on Tuesday, 28 July. The result will be available on the official websites — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in — at 4 pm.

The announcement was tweeted by state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday. "Tomorrow 28 July 2020, at 4 pm, the results of Class 10 Rajasthan Madhyamik Shiksha Board will be declared," he tweeted in Hindi.

To check the result via SMS, students can go to the message option on their phone and type RESULT<Space>RAJ10A<Space>ROLL NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

A total of 11,79,830 students had appeared for the Rajasthan board class 10 exams this year.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to RBSE website - rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link Result-2020 under News update,

Step 3: Enter roll number and other login credential and press submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen with your score in each subject and the total marks secured by you in the examination.

Last year, the class 10 result was announced on 3 June. As many as 11.6 lakh students took the exam and the pass percentage recorded was 79.86 percent. Girls had fared marginally better than boys last year.

The RBSE has on 21 July announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2020 for all the streams. A total of 90.70 percent students cleared the examination. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 93.10 percent while 88.45 percent boys cleared the class 12 exams.