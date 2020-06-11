RBSE Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education releases admit card for pending Class 10, 12 exams; download here rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the admit card for remaining Class 10, 12 board exams today. Admit card can be downloaded from the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Schools have been advised to download the admit card and provide it to students.

The pending board RBSE Class 12 exams will be held from 18 to 30 June, while the Class 10 papers will be conducted from 27 to 30 June. The timing of the exams is between 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Earlier, the exams were postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

The exams will be held adhering to the social distancing norms at the examination centers. Students are required to wear face masks at the center and they will have to go through thermal check before entering the exam hall. Sanitizers will also be made available to students at the test center.

Over 11.7 lakh students have registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam, while more than eight lakh will be appearing for RBSE Class 10 exams.

Class 12 exams will begin with Mathematics on 18 June and end with Psychology on 30 June. In case of Class 10 exams, papers of vocational subjects will be held on 27 June. Class 10 Social Science and Maths exam will take place on 29 and 30 June.

How to download Class 10 and 12 admit card

Go to the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. Enter school login ID and password. Download the admit car and take printout.

Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card. If they find any discrepancy, they should immediately bring it to the notice of authorities concerned.