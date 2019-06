RBSE 8th result 2019 declared: Rajasthan Board Class 8 result announced; here's how to check your score on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th result 2019 Date | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced the RBSE Class 8 Board Result 2019 today (Friday, 7 June, 2019) at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Examination 2019 can check their scores at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Around 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019, which was conducted from 14 March to 29 March, 2019.

Students can also check the result on Firstpost by submitting details below:

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 8 result:

Step 1: Visit the official site of RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says "Result Class 8 Examination"

Step 3: The link will take you to a new page. Enter the registration number or roll number

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

State education minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the date and time of the result on Twitter on Thursday. He had said that the result will be declared at 4 pm.

