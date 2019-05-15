RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan board announces Class 12 result on official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Result 2019 Declared | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) announced the results for RBSE Class 12 board exams today (15 May)on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The results were declared for the science and commerce streams.

RBSE conducted Class 12 exams from 7 March to 2 April, 2019 for more than 10 lakh students this year.

Students can check their RBSE Class 12 results on the official website of Rajasthan Board by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

In 2018, the RBSE result for Science and Commerce streams were announced on 23 May. The results for Arts stream were released on 1 June.

