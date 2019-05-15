RBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: 92.88% students from Science stream, 91.46% from Commerce pass; girls lead with over 95% pass percentage

RBSE Result 2019 Declared | Girls recorded over 95 pass percentage in both Science and Commerce streams of Class 12 examination of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER), the results for which were announced today on its official website-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This year, the overall pass percentage recorded for RBSE Class 12 board examination for Science stream is 92.88 percent. In the Science stream, girls have outperformed boys by recording a 95.86 percent while boys managed an overall pass percentage of 91.59 percent.

As for RBSE Class 12 Commerce exams, the overall pass percentage is 91.46 percent. Girls in Commerce stream also recorded a pass percentage of 95.31 percent while boys managed the pass percentage of 89.50 percent this year.

RBSE conducted Class 12 examinations from 7 March to 2 April,2019 for more than 10 lakh students this year.

Click here for LIVE updates on RBSE Class 12 results

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 12 Science was recorded at 86.6 percent and for Commerce it was 91.09 percent. While RBSE Arts overall pass percentage stood at 88.92 percent.

That year the results for Science and Commerce was declared on 23 May followed by Arts on 1 June. As many as 8,26,200 students had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 examinations.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students can also check their results through websites like: rajresults.nic.in and examresults.net/rajasthan

The board has also provided SMS service for students to check their RBSE Class 12 results. To check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2019 via SMS: Type RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

To check RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2019: Type RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

For RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2019: Type RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

Students can also check the RBSE Class 12 results 2019 on Firstpost:

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.