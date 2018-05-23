RBSE 12th Result 2018: Rajasthan Board declares result for Plus (+2) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declares the RBSE 12th Result 2018 or Higher Secondary School exam results today (23 May) for the science and commerce stream. Students who appeared for the Class 12th state board exams can check their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 8,26,278 students had registered for the Class 12 exams, which concluded on 2 April. The Class 10 board exam was conducted from 7 March to 4 April 2018.

Students can follow the following steps to download Rajasthan Class 10 and RBSE 12th Result 2018:

– Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “results 2018 exams”.

– Follow the link for 'Rajasthan 12th Science results 2018' or 'Rajasthan 12th Commerce result 2018'.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.