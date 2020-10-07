RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: Rajasthan board declares scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
More than 87,000 candidates had registered for the RBSE Class 10 supplementary exam, which was conducted from 3 to 12 September
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) 10th supplementary exam result 2020. The result is available on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The eaxms were conducted from 3 to 12 September. Some media reports pointed out that the supplementary results were not uploaded on rajresults.nic.in.
Steps to check your RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official site of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that says: ‘Suppl. Result Secondary Exam 2020’
Step 3: A new webpage will appear where candidates need to login using their roll number
Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ once the login credentials have been entered
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out for future use
Here is the direct link to check the RBSE secondary results 2020: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/suppsec/roll_input.htm
More than 87,000 candidates had registered for the supplementary examination this year, reported Jagran Josh.
Of the total candidates, there were 47,827 boys and 39,726 girls. However, the report further added that of the total registered examinees, 41,702 boys and 35,584 girls had appeared for the exam.
As per the results of RBSE 10th supplementary exam, 61.9 percent boys and 65.3 percent girls have cleared the test. A total of 25,817 boys managed to pass the supplementary exams while 23,238 girls passed, thereby outperforming them.
