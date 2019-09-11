RBSE 10th supplementary result 2019: Rajasthan board releases scores for Class 10; check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2019 | The supplementary exam results for Class 10 were declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday. Students who had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 supplementary exam can check their result on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE had declared the Class 10 results on 3 June, 2019, after which the board conducted the supplementary exams between July and August 2019. The overall pass percentage for the main Class 10 exam was 79.85 percent.

Candidates can follow the following steps to download their Class 10 RBSE supplementary exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the results of the supplementary secondary examinations 2019.

Step 3: Enter the candidate's RBSE supplementary exam roll number to login.

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take print out of your RBSE result for future reference.