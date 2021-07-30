RBSE 10th Result 2021: Rajasthan board declares Class 10 scores at rajresults.nic.in; 99.5% students pass exam

Students awaiting their results can check their scores by visiting the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results of Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations 2021 today, 30 July. This year, the overall pass percentage is 99.56 percent. Students awaiting their results can check their scores by visiting the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Board Chairman DP Jaroli declared the Class 10 results at a press conference. Along with the results, the board also declared the pass percentage and other details regarding the examinations.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check RBSE 10th Class Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://rajresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter login details including roll number and registration number on the screen

Step 4: After entering details, students need to click on submit. Within few seconds, the results of Class 10 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates will have to check the result properly and download the page

This year, the RBSE had cancelled the Class 10 exams due to the second wave of the COVID-19 across the state. The exams, which were scheduled to begin from 18 April, got cancelled keeping in view the safety and health of students and teachers.

Later in June, the RBSE announced the marking scheme or policy for Class 10 students. As per the new evaluation criteria, the board followed the 45:25:10 formula for the assessment of results this year.

Students have been evaluated with 45 percent of the weightage given to 8th board exams, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 and finally the remaining 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.