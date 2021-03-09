RBI Security Guard 2020 recruitment exam admit cards released at rbi.org.in

The exam will be 80 minutes long with 100 questions from three sections namely, Reasoning, General English and Numerical Ability

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the RBI Security Guard 2020 recruitment exam on its website rbi.org.in on Tuesday, 9 March.

Candidates of the RBI Security Guard 2020 recruitment exam can download the call letters till Saturday, 20 March. The RBI Security Guard 2020 will mention the date, reporting time and address of the exam centre.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their call letters:

Step 1: Visit the official RBI website - rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and click on the title ‘Recruitment related Announcements’

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option titled Recruitment for the post of Security Guards (2020) - Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout

Step 4: Now, click on Call Letter on the new page

Step 5: A new window will open. Enter your registration number, password and security key to access your account

Step 6: Download the RBI Security Guard 2020 recruitment exam admit card

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it safely for future reference

As per the information handout released by RBI, the Security Guard 2020 exam will be 80 minutes long with 100 questions from three sections namely, Reasoning, General English and Numerical Ability. The questions in the online exam for RBI Security Guard 2020 will carry one mark each. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

All the sections of the RBI Security Guard 2020 exam, except General English will be in two languages, English and Hindi. For the computer-based test, candidates will have to select one response of the five choices provided.

The exam will be conducted for 241 vacancies and applications from ex-servicemen were invited. The recruitment process for the RBI Security Guard 2020 exam had started on 22 January and concluded on 12 February, 2021.