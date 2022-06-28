Through this recruitment drive, RBI will fill up a total of 294 vacancies. Out of which, 238 officers post will be in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 officers vacancies in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 officers openings in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the mark sheet of the RBI Officer Grade B Phase I recruitment exam 2022. Those who appeared for the test can check and download their scorecard by visiting the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Along with the mark sheet, RBI has also released the Grade B phase 1 cut-off marks.

Check simple steps to download RBI Grade B phase 1 scorecard 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Search and then click on the “Results” section under current vacancies on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads ‘Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Panel Year-2022’.

Step 4: As a new page opens, candidates need to submit their Roll No, Date of Birth and click on find.

Step 5: Within a few minutes, the RBI Grade B scorecard will appear on screen.

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

Direct link for RBI Officers Grade B Phase I.

Through this recruitment drive, RBI will fill up a total of 294 vacancies. Out of which, 238 officers post in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 officers vacancies in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 officers openings in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

The selection process will be done via online examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II as well as interview round. The RBI Officers Grade B Phase I recruitment exam was held on 28 May, this year. The test was for a duration of 2 hours and the result were announced on 8 June, 2022. Whereas, the RBI Group B Phase-II examination was held on 25 June on the basis of the results of Phase-I examination.

For more updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.

