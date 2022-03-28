RBI Officers Grade B recruitment 2022: Apply for 294 vacancies at rbi.org.in; check official notice here

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for RBI Officers Grade B is 18 April till 6:00 pm

The Reserve Bank of India has released an official notice concerning the recruitment of Grade B Officers in the organisation. Interested applicants can find the notice, as well as apply for the posts, on the RBI's official website at rbi.org.in.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for RBI Officers Grade B is 18 April till 6:00 pm. Through this recruitment drive, RBI aims to fill a total of 294 vacancies. The total number of vacancies includes 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General.

Here are few steps to apply for RBI Officers Grade B recruitment 2022:

Go to RBI recruitment at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Search and click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section that is available on the homepage

Then, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Officers in Grade B-2022’

Candidates need to click on the link for the online application form for the posts

At the IBPS portal, applicants need to register themselves and apply for the desired Grade B post

Applicants need to upload all the correct documents, pay the required RBI application fee and click on submit

Download and keep a printout of the RBI application for future reference

Check direct link to apply for RBI Officer Grade B here.

Application fee:

For the application fee, candidates need to pay Rs 850, while aspirants from for SC/ST/PwBD categories have to submit only Rs 100 as application fee.

Details on selection process and eligibility criteria:

For more details on eligibility criteria and other general instructions, aspirants are directed to read the notification once. Find the official notice here.

Those applying for the concerned post should note that the selection to the vacancies will be done via online examinations in Phase - I and Phase – II, followed by an interview.