RBI Monetary Policy key points: IMPS cap raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, repo and reverse rates unchanged
Monetary policy refers to the policy of the central bank with regard to the use of monetary instruments under its control to achieve the goals specified in the RBI Act
At the end of the three-day bi-monthly review meeting, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday maintained status quo on key policy rates and in its future stance to support growth and tackle inflation.
Monetary policy refers to the policy of the central bank with regard to the use of monetary instruments under its control to achieve the goals specified in the Act. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is vested with the responsibility of conducting monetary policy. This responsibility is explicitly mandated under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
Monetary Policy Statement, 2021-22 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) October 6-8, 2021@DasShaktikanta #rbitoday #rbigovernor #monetarypolicyhttps://t.co/3ptpLCJsSa
— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) October 8, 2021
Here are the major announcements by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das: