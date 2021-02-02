RBI JE Recruitment 2021: Applications for 48 vacancies begin today; check details at rbi.org.in

Candidates will be given a combined time of 150 minutes to complete their paper. If candidates clear this online test, they will have sit for a language proficiency test

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an official recruitment notice inviting online applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) on its official website. Interested candidates who are eligible for the posts are advised to go through the recruitment guidelines before applying for the exam at rbi.org.in.

The recruitment exam has been scheduled for 8 March, 2021.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the last date to apply for the positions is on 15 February. However, candidates can print out their application forms till 2 March. RBI is looking forward to filling as many as 48 vacancies, of which 24 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and the rest 24 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

Candidates must match the educational qualifications in order to apply. A Junior Engineer (Civil) candidate must either have a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/ university/ board with a minimum of 65 percent of marks, or a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with 55 percent marks from a competent university.

On the other hand, a Junior Engineer (Electrical) candidate should hold a Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognised institute/ university/ board with a minimum of 65 percent of marks. Or they must have a degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized university with 55 percent marks.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the screening of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exams followed by an interview. The report added that the written test will be conducted in Phase 1 and Phase 2. The recruitment exam is going to have different subjects, namely English Language, Engineering Discipline Paper I, Engineering Discipline Paper II, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Candidates will be given a combined time of 150 minutes to complete their paper. If candidates clear this online test, they will have sit for a language proficiency test (LPT).

