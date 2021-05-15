Candidates who are registered under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 and hold a Diploma in Pharmacy from any recognised university or board can apply for the recruitment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for one Pharmacist vacancy at RBI, Guwahati. In a notification issued on Friday, 14 May, the bank has stated that the Pharmacist is required on a contractual and hourly basis. The remuneration for the post is Rs 400 per hour. The selected candidate would need to work from Monday to Saturday from 7:30 am to 10 am at RBI Staff Quarters Complex. S/he would also be required to work at the Main Office Premises Dispensary from 1:30 pm to 4 pm on all days between Monday to Friday.

The Pharmacist would be required to work for a maximum of five hours per day and the daily remuneration would not exceed Rs 2,000. The contractual job does not include any perks or allowances.

Candidates who are registered under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 and hold a Diploma in Pharmacy from any recognised university or board can apply for the recruitment.

Interested candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://rbi.org.in/home.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link titled ‘Recruitment related Announcements’. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Read the instructions carefully and then click on ‘Application for the post of Pharmacist on Contract Basis’

Step 4: The application form will open. Download it and take a printout

Step 5: Fill in the form and attach photocopies of certificates

Step 6: Send the filled form to ‘Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati 781 001’

Here’s the direct link to the application form: https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/PHAR12052021_AN.pdf

The application form should reach the aforementioned address on or before 3 June. On the basis of the form, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview.