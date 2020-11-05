RBI Grade B result 2020 declared; steps to check and download mark sheet from rbi.org.in

The bank has also released the marks for paper 1, paper 2, and paper 3 of the written test for candidates shortlisted for the interview round

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results for the competitive examination held for the appointment of Grade B officer on its official website rbi.org.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their mark sheet on the official website.

A report by Jagran Josh said that along with the result, RBI has also released the list of candidates shortlisted for General, Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) departments.

According to a report by Times Now, the RBI has also released the cut-off marks for written examination of candidates whose paper 2 (descriptive) was tabulated out of the total 100 marks.

The bank has also released the marks for paper 1, paper 2, and paper 3 of the written test for candidates shortlisted for the interview round.

The maximum total that includes the marks allotted for the interview and written exam is 350.

The application for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) streams were released by RBI in October 2019.

Steps to check and download RBI Grade B results 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Reserve Bank of India's official website rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Opportunities@RBI" tab at the footer of the homepage. You can also visit the page by clicking here.

Step 3: Under the "Current Vacancies" menu, click on the section that says "Results".

Step 4: Click on the link that mentions "mark sheet and cut off marks...".

Step 5: Enter your receipt number and date of birth in MM/DD/YYYY format.

Step 6: Press the Find button and your mark sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Check your score, qualifying status before saving and taking a print of the page.

You can also access the page to check the RBI Grade B result directly by clicking here.

As per a report by Scroll, the RBI Grade B recruitment Phase I exam was conducted online. The paper comprised of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).