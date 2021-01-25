RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021: Notification on application process out soon at rbi.org.in

The written exams will be conducted in two phases following which an interview will be held to shortlist the applicants

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the notification for RBI Grade B recruitment 2021 soon on its official website. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the Grade B posts at RBI will have to apply for the same by visiting rbi.org.in once the notification has been published.

According to a report by Times Now, the exam to screen candidates for the post of Grade B officers will be computer-based. The written exams will be conducted in two phases following which an interview will be held to shortlist the applicants.

Candidates need to appear and qualify both the written exams. The first phase will have MCQ based questions from four modules namely, General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning.

The two-hour exam will be of total 200 marks. In the second phase, a 300 marks paper will be given to be attempted in a duration of four hours and 30 minutes. There will be three papers in phase 2.

Paper 1 will be on English writing skills while Paper 2 will be on Economic and Social Issues (MCQ). Lastly, Paper 3 will also have MCQ questions from optional subjects like Finance and Management, or Economics, or Statistics.

It will be only after a candidate qualifies the written exam that they will be called in for the interview, which will be of total 50 marks.

NDTV cited an official recruitment notice published in 2019 by the RBI to state that the selected candidates for the post of Grade B officers will draw a basic pay of Rs 35,150 initially. The employees will also be eligible for house rent allowance, dearness allowance, family allowance, grade allowance and local allowance as per the rules applicable at the time.

General category candidates can appear for the recruitment exams for maximum six times, while reserved candidates (if applicable) do not have any such limitation.