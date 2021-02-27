RBI grade B officer admit card 2021: Hall ticket for 322 vacancies released at rbi.org.in

For the post of grade B (general), the online exam will be held from 6 March to 1 April, while for the posts of grade B (DEPR), (DSIM), the exam will be concluded on 31 March

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) Grade B Officer Admit Card 2021 is out. The hall tickets are released for the recruitment examination of the officers in grade 'B' General, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).

The candidates can download the admit card through the official website rbi.org.in.

Reserve bank of India has scheduled the recruitment examination from 6 March. The online examination for the post of grade B (general) will be conducted from 6 March to 1 April. For the posts of grade B (DEPR), (DSIM), the examination is set to be held on 31 March.

All candidates must carry a ball-point pen to the examination centre. Candidates will be given a sheet for rough work. The sheet can also be used to write the question number that candidates would want to review at last before submitting the answers.

As soon as the test is over, candidates will be required to drop the rough paper, admit card and a photocopy of identity proof in the drop-box placed outside the examination room.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Officer Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the 'opportunities@RBI' tab listed at the end of the page

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on 'call letter' option under the 'current vacancies' section

Step 4: Click on 'admission letter for the paper I for the post of officer in grade B'

Step 5: Click on 'admit letter – paper I'. Enter your login credentials

Step 6: Admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take its print out for further use

Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 via direct link: opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/CallLetters.aspx

As many as 322 vacancies have been announced. The shortlisted candidates shall be eligible for a remuneration of Rs 35,150 per month, reported The Indian Express.