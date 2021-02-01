RBI announces holiday list for February; banks to remain closed on Basant Panchami, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
This month, there will be no national holiday on which banks across the country will remain closed
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of holidays for the month of February. The banks will remain closed for at least 12 days. Of these, there will be four Sundays and two Saturdays. Furthermore, six holidays will be observed at different regions in February.
This month, there will be no national holiday on which banks across the country will remain closed.
Holidays like Basant Panchami, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti etc will be celebrated in February, when banks will remain closed. As per the report, banks will remain closed under three brackets -- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday as well as Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Here is the list of Bank Holidays in February 2021:
12 February: Losar/ Sonal Lochhar in Gangktok
15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni in Imphal
16 February: Saraswati Puja/ Basant Panchami in Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata
19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur
20 February: State Day of Mizoram
26 February: Birthday of Md Hazarat Ali, banks will remain closed in Lucknow and Kanpur.
https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India's GDP within striking distance of attaining 'positive growth', says RBI
In an article about the state of India's economy, the RBI said that e-commerce and digital technologies are likely to be bright spots in India's recovery, but pre-pandemic levels of output and employment are still a long way off
2020 in review: Digital payments policy initiatives in 2020 that could have a lasting impact
Overall, the RBI has shown a welcome range in its focus last year, from financial inclusion, promoting innovation to easing payments in the pandemic.
RBI likely to maintain status quo on benchmark interest rate in next monetary policy, say experts
The RBI had last revised its policy rate on 22 May, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low