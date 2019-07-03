Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Lok Sabha Centre to bring data protection bill to shield personal information of internet users

New Delhi: The central government is considering bringing a Data Protection Bill to strengthen the protection of personal data, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of Electronics and Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that comprehensive legislation on data privacy is under formulation. "The government had constituted a committee of experts on data protection, chaired by Justice (Retd) BN Srikrishna to study various issues relating to data protection and come out with the Data Protection Bill," said Prasad.

He said the committee has brought out a draft Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB) and wide-ranging consultations have been conducted on the recommendations of the committee with a view to finalising the draft legislation.

The minister said the propagation of malicious applications targeting mobile phones are being reported globally and such malicious Apps could be used for stealing data from infected mobile phones for further misuse by cybercriminals.

He said the central government has taken several measures including regularly issuing alerts and advisories about the threats and vulnerabilities affecting mobile phones along with countermeasures to check malicious apps and enable users to protect their mobile phones.

The Bill regulates the processing of personal data of individuals (data principals) by the government and private entities (data fiduciaries) incorporated in India and abroad. Processing is allowed if the individual gives consent, or in a medical emergency, or by the State for providing benefits.

