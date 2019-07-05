Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Ratnagiri dam breach: Maharashtra water conservation minister says leakage was caused by 'large number of crabs' around structure

India Asian News International Jul 05, 2019 13:31:24 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra water conservation minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in the Tiware dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, which claimed the lives of 18 people, was due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causing leakage.

NDRF soldiers conducting search and rescue operations in Ratnagiri. ANI

"There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate," Sawant told reporters.

On being asked if the construction was weak, the minister said that he had been told about the "shoddy" construction work by farmers and locals in the area. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has recovered 18 dead bodies so far from the dam, which breached in Ratnagiri district on 3 June, creating a flood-like situation downstream.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered an inquiry in the matter which will be helmed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a secretary rank official. Fadnavis has also asked his Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan to visit Ratnagiri and provide relief to affected families.

Eighteen bodies were recovered till Thursday after the dam breached due to heavy rain causing a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages. Twelve houses near the dam have been washed away. Two teams of the NDRF were deployed for relief operations.

Bhendewadi area is also affected due to this incident which falls under Tiware Gram Panchayat.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 13:31:24 IST

