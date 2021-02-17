Ratha Saptami 2021: Date, time and significance of festival celebrated as birth anniversary of Sun god

Dedicated to Lord Surya, the festival of Ratha Saptami falls on the saptami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Magha month. The festival is also known as Magha Saptami

The Sun temple in Srikakulam is gearing up for Ratha Saptami festival, to be held on 19 February. According to a report in The Hindu, over one lakh devotees are expected to come and offer their prayers to Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy on this day.

According to Drikpanchang, Ratha Saptami's snan muhurat (auspicious time for taking a dip in the river) falls between 4.56 am and 6.34 am on 19 February. The Saptami tithi begins on 8.17 am on 18 February and goes on till 10.58 am on 19 February.

Devotees believe that on the day of Ratha Saptami, Lord Surya started enlightening the whole world. Considered to be the birth day of the Sun God, the day is also known as Surya Jayanti.

A report in Times Now quotes a local legend according to which, the Sun God was born to Sage Kashyapa and Aditi on this day. Devotees worship the Sun God on this day and rise early to take a bath during Arunodaya or sunrise. Devotees believe that one can get rid from the sins they have committed by taking a bath in a sacred river on this day.

The report adds that the twelve wheels of the Sun God's chariot represents each Zodiac sign and the seven horses that ferry his chariot symbolise the seven colours of the rainbow. One school of thought also suggest that the seven horses signify the seven days of the week.