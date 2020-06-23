You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Puri Rath Yatra 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah extend greetings on occasion of Lord Jagannath's chariot festival

India FP Trending Jun 23, 2020 15:40:50 IST

The annual Lord Jagannath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, started on Tuesday. This year the auspicious festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday allowed Odisha to hold the nine-day Rath Yatra 2020 festival with certain conditions, including no public participation and imposition of curfew in the city.

A report by Financial Express mentions that idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are moved out of Jagannath Puri temple and were seated on chariots. The chariots are moved by ‘sevayats’ on the ‘Bada Danda’ road in Puri towards the Gundicha Temple.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a huge crowd outside the iconic temple. People were seen participating in the colourful procession as the priests carried the idols.

According to a report by NDTV, Lord Jagannatha is regarded as the supreme god and the sovereign monarch of the Odishan empire. Puri Jagannath temple is known as the land of Lord Jagannath, which means the 'Lord of the Universe'.

President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and several others took to social media to express greetings on Rath Yatra 2020.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. "May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy," the President wrote.

Along with English, the President tweeted his greetings in Hindi and Odiya too.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also posted a tweet thread where he said that people will have to be content with a modest celebration on Rath Yatra 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace and harmony," Naidu wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra 2020. In his message in Hindi, the PM said he hopes that he wishes that this journey filled with devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen.

"My heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck, and health to the lives of the countrymen. Jai Jagannath!" he wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greeting on the chariot festival and said, "I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good health, joy, and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!"

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "On this occasion, I pray to Lord Jagannath for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished everyone on the occasion of Rath Yatra 2020.

"May the blessings of Lord Jagannath be showered on all, especially during this disturbing time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jai Jagannath," Banerjee tweeted.

"May Lord Jagannath bless everyone with health, peace, and prosperity," Indian National Congress (INC) tweeted.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a picture of his art that he made at Puri beach in Odisha which showed the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. He also made a chariot out of the sand.

The sand artist also shared a clip of his sand art.

A number of people took to social media to share pictures and videos of Rath Yatra. It showed idols being taking out of the temple and being taken to the chariot.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 15:40:50 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Signs of Type-2 Diabetes can be seen in genes of children as young as 8 years of age, say researchers from University of Bristol

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres