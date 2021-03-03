Ratan Tata pays tribute to Tata Group founder JN Tata on birth anniversary, shares picture with mentor

The 83-year-old Ratan Tata wrote how Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata had inspired them all with his “empathy and kindness over the years'

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, recently shared an old picture of the birth anniversary of Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

The picture features the industrialist standing beside his mentor Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata or JRD Tata. It seemed that the two were posing in front of Jamsetji Tata's statue in Jamshedpur. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the 83-year-old bared his sentiments about the two stalwarts of the Tata Group.

He started the post by sharing greetings with all the “Tata group companies, the employees and their families”. He wrote how JN Tata had inspired them all with his “empathy and kindness over the years”.

Then Ratan Tata shared how this particular founder’s day was special to him and how it reminded him of his mentor, JRD Tata.

Ratan Tata is one of the most beloved business moguls in the country and he also enjoys a fair share of social media following. Soon, his post was showered by love on Instagram as it garnered over 8,60,000 likes within just hours of it being shared.

Jamsetji Tata had gone from starting out as a small merchant to opening up the Tata Iron and Steel Works company. He is widely regarded as the ‘Father of Indian Industry’.

Jamsetji also established the city of Jamshedpur, according to The Indian Express.

Ratan and JRD Tata come from different branches of the Tata family and the younger has time and again spoken of his mentor’s contribution to his success, reported Business Today.

\When JRD Tata had given the throne of the business empire to Ratan Tata after years of leading it from the front, there were reportedly many unhappy with the decision. Ratan had opened up about the incident in the past in an interview, saying how he had initially refused to take over the post.