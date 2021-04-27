The entrance test is held twice a year to select approximately 25 cadets every term

The Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) has deferred the Entrance Examination 2021 due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The exam was to be held on 5 June but will now be conducted on a new date. Those who wish to apply can now register till 21 May. Earlier the last date to apply was 30 April.

About RIMC Entrance Exam:

The entrance test is held twice a year to select approximately 25 cadets every term. To apply, the following eligibility criteria should be met:

1. The admission is open only for boys who wish to join the Defence Forces of India

2. A candidate should not be less than 11.5 years of age and not greater than 13 years of age

3. Admissions will be given only for Class 8. Hence, those who are studying in Class 7 or have completed Class 7 from a recognised school can apply

4. The application forms are submitted to the respective State Governments

5. There is a vacancy of one candidate per state. However, bigger states in terms of population are granted more vacancies

6. A candidate must be medically fit as per the standards prescribed by the RIMC

There is a written examination of English (125 Marks), Mathematics (200 Marks), and General Knowledge (75 Marks). Those who qualify will be called for the Viva which is for 50 marks.

Fees:

The annual fees for the selected candidate will be Rs 38,750.

RIMC is a military college situated at Garhi Village in Dehradun Cantonment. It was inaugurated on 13 March 1922 by Prince Edward VIII, the Prince of Wales. The college provides school education to boys aged from 11.5 years to 18 years. Many of its students have been selected to Indian Defence Forces over the years.