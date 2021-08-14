Rare two-headed cobra found in Uttarakhand, sent to rescue centre in Dehradun

Adil Mirza, who has been rescuing snakes for the last 15 years, said the forest department got a rescue call about a small cobra on an industrial unit premises in Vikas Nagar area of the district on Thursday

The forest department in Uttarakhand recently rescued a rare two-headed cobra from the Kalsi Forest division of Dehradun district. The forest department on Thursday (12 August) received a phone call about a small snake on an industrial unit surrounding in the Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun.

From the concerned department, Adil Mirza was sent to rescue the snake. He has rescued different kinds and colours of snakes for the last 15 years and currently works with the forest department.

On reaching the industrial unit, Mirza was surprised and shocked to see that the snake was a two-headed spectacled or rare cobra. "In my 15 years as a snake catcher, I have never come across such a specimen. It is a very rare snake," he told Hindustan Times.

Mirza also stated that Deputy Conservator of Forests (DFO) Kalsi instructed him to go and rescue the cobra. Further talking about the snake, Mirza asserted that the cobra was one-and-a-half feet long and looked less than two weeks old.

Meanwhile, the snake has been sent to a rescue centre at the Dehradun Zoo, where veterinary surgeons will examine it for further research. "After doctors check it, it will be decided whether to release the snake or keep it for a study," BB Martolia, DFO Kalsi, said.

The DFO also mentioned that such rare snakes rarely survive in the wild.

For the unversed, the development of two heads in a snake is due to a genetic abnormality. Also, the survival rate of such rare snakes is very low when compared to other reptiles.