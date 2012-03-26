Rape victim's mother shot dead ‎

A month-and-a-half after a schoolgirl was reportedly raped in Betul, her mother was allegedly shot dead by the accused and his friends. No arrests have been made yet.

Betul: A tribal woman, who had accused five youths of raping her daughter, has been allegedly murdered by the latter after she refused to withdraw the complaint against them, police said today.

The incident occurred in Hamlapur area on 23rd March night when the accused persons barged into the residence of the woman, Imarti Bai, and shot her dead, they said.

Two weeks ago, Imarti Bai had lodged a police complaint alleging that the youths had raped her daughter, who is studying in Class VII, last month.

Since then, they were pressurising the woman to take back the complaint, but she refused to do so. Angered over this, the accused - Rajesh Kirar, Bantu, Raju, Motu and Praveen - attacked Imarti Bai, police said. The rape victim has said her mother had informed the police about "threats" from them but the police did not do anything in this regard. No arrests have been made till now, police added.

